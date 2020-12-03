174 STUDENTS RECEIVE MONETARY SCHOLARSHIPS FROM REPUBLIC OF CHINA (TAIWAN)

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 02, 2020 (SKNIS): The Embassy of the Republic of China (ROC) (Taiwan) held its annual Monetary Taiwanese Scholarship Ceremony on December 02, where 174 students were awarded scholarships, 130 from St. Kitts and 44 from Nevis, from primary, secondary and tertiary educational institutions.



His Excellency, Tom Chih-Chiang Lee, Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, said that education is wealth and encouraged the students to continue doing well in their studies.



“If you look at the mirror, you are the one responsible for your studies,” he said to the students. “There is no doubt that education is wealth because education is your passport to the future and also your key to your success. Don’t forget you are also the ones responsible for your studies. Your parents cannot do it for you. Your teachers cannot do it for you. They can only help you. So I want to encourage you to continue doing your good jobs and don’t forget our Government also provides scholarships for you to pursue higher education. So, I would like to encourage you to apply for a scholarship in the future.”



Ambassador Lee said that ROC (Taiwan) is always willing to help St. Kitts and Nevis develop its human resources.



“Our Embassy will continue to work with the Ministry of Education to further deepen our cooperation in education for the benefit of our two great peoples,” he said.



Minister of Education, the Honourable Jonel Powell, said that the Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) have established and maintained a relationship with the people of St. Kitts and Nevis spanning more than 30 years.



“Given the global financial climate, it is no small feat that the Government of Taiwan has honoured its commitment to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis by ensuring that the 2020 scholarships are granted,” said Minister Powell. “Remarkably 174 recipients will benefit from a significant sum of money to aid in their academic advancement.”



The Minister said that in addition to the scholarships, during the month of September, 13 nationals were awarded Taiwanese Scholarships to pursue Undergraduate, Masters, and Doctoral Studies in Taiwan.



“The munificence of the Taiwanese people must be commended,” he said. “The Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis are internally grateful for the generosity and courtesies extended to us by them.”



The Education Minister noted that through collaborations such as these, the Government is able to fulfill its mandate to provide avenues to which its people may empower themselves.