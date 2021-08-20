OLD ROAD BAY REHABILITATION PROJECT NEARS COMPLETION

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 20, 2021 (SKNIS): Director of the Public Works Department, George Gilbert, announced that the Old Road Bay Rehabilitation Project is nearing completion.



In an interview at the Old Road Bay on August 19, Mr. Gilbert addressed the rationale behind the project, stating that the goal of the Government is to modernize and continue to improve the public infrastructure of the Federation.



“One of the things we are trying to do also is to develop the road network in such a way that whenever there are categories one or two hurricanes, the traffic can still flow and the essential services can still go to work and return home such as the policemen and women, and nurses et cetera, and what we are doing is putting the island main road in a position where it is accessible at those critical times,” Mr. Gilbert said.



He thanked the people of Old Road for their patience while the project suffered some setbacks due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and the mining of the ten-ton rocks at the quarry.



Currently, the road is paved, however, SKELEC is placing its ducts for the installation of lighting, The Cable Company Limited is also placing its ducts to run fibre optic lines, and guard rails on the seaside will be installed when the contractor completes the sea defense work.



The new road was extended on the reclaimed land approximately 24 feet apart from the existing road. It was also elevated some 15 feet above the current road and have guard rails on both sides. The seaside protection includes strong rock armouring featuring large 10 and 20-tonne boulders. The rock design is similar to the protection with large boulders at Port Zante – the main port for cruise ships in St. Kitts.

