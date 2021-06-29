NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER SERVICE TO BE BROADCAST ON ZIZ RADIO AND TELEVISION ON SATURDAY, JULY 3

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 29, 2021 (SKNIS): In light of the current state of play in relation to the 14-day lockdown due to the COVID-19 situation in the Federation, a decision has been made by the Federal Cabinet in collaboration with the St. Kitts Christian Council, the St. Kitts Evangelical Association, the Denomination of Seventh Day Adventists and the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs to record a National Day of Prayer Service that will be broadcast on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and Television (Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis) on Saturday, July 3, 2021, from 5 pm to 6 pm.

Citizens and residents are asked to join the National Day of Prayer Service and to unite their prayers with the intercessory prayers that will be offered for protection during the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs from June 1 to November 30; an improvement in the COVID-19 situation, and the healing of the Nation at this difficult time.