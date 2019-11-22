15th Saint Lucian Dead Overseas From COVID-19

April 11, 2020 By Staff Writer

A 15th Saint Lucian has succumbed to COVID-19 overseas, this country’s Disapora Affairs Unit has announced.

Ambassador with responsibility for Diaspora Affairs, Dr Jocelyne Clarke-Fletcher, identified the deceased as Peter Clery of the United States.

Relatives of the deceased told St Lucia Times that the Louisiana-based senior citizen died at the age of 79.

They said Clery last visited Saint Lucia about two years ago.

He was expected to return home again this year, it was reported.

According to information, Clery suffered from diabetes and hypertension.

Relatives disclosed that he died in hospital.

No deaths have been reported in Saint Lucia as a result of COVID-19.

On Friday, health officials here confirmed the Island’s 15th case of the virus – an eighteen year old male.

He was described as having been a ‘close contact’ of a previously confirmed case.

According to a Department of Health release, the teenager was initially placed in home quarantine and upon developing symptoms was taken in for testing and isolated.

Contact tracing for this case is on-going, the release stated adding that contact tracing for this case is on-going.