110 blocks of cocaine recovered; 6 Venezuelans held
Get our headlines on WHATSAPP: 1) Save +1 (869) 665-9125 to your contact list. 2) Send a WhatsApp message to that number so we can add you 3) Send your news, photos/videos to times.caribbean@gmail.com
ANDERSON HILL, Tortola, VI – New information reaching our newsroom is that the six persons taken into custody following the discovery of a firearm, drugs and cash during a search of several properties in Anderson Hill, Tortola, on September 27, 2020, are all from the South American country of Venezuela.
Additionally, the drugs found were reportedly some 110 blocks of cocaine.
One of the persons held is a woman who is in her late stages of pregnancy and has since been hospitalised at Dr D. Orlando Smith Hospital.
At least three of the Venezuela nationals are believed to be illegally residing in the Territory, having overstayed their time granted by Immigration authorities.
Leave a comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.