10 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About 3x Olympian Jason Rogers

By Suelika N. Creque

BASSETERRE; St. Kitts: JASON Rogers may not have won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics but has definitely won gold in the hearts of the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The 29-year-old Sandy Point native, has described his Tokyo 2020 experience as his best Olympic experience, which also has resulted in him being ranked the 17th fastest man in the world!



But along with the wealth of details that some would know about Jason Rogers, there were also some intriguing details and lesser-known fascinating facts about our reserved 3x Olympian.

He’s a Girl-Dad

One of Jason’s favorite things to do is to pick up his daughter, J’Rae from school as he loves how happy she gets. He said that her favorite thing is going to the beach and going to the playground. “And I love just chilling and watching TV or just relaxing with her, she’s good company as a kid,” he said. J’Rae is now four year-old and was named after her mother Rae-Dawn.



He’s a big Gamer

He loves video games! In fact he plays every day once he has free-time and sometimes it is the last thing he does before closing his eyes. His favorite game to play is fortnite.

Guinep-Lover

According to Jason, Guinep is actually his favorite fruit. “Yes I use to look Guineps all over SP, even when I ain’t got to look, I would still find,” he said.

Part-time farmer

Jason enjoys tilling the soil. Whenever he is home he is busy working on his farm where he grows mostly watermelons, cucumbers and peppers. But also grows pumpkin, squash, potatoes, okra, kale and sorrel.

Basketball was his first love

Before he was burning up the track, he was shooting hoops on the basketball court. He played with the Fruta Falcons Junior Team as a starter and won championships with his team.

Vehicle accidents

He has been in about seven different car accidents. The one time he was the driver in one of those accidents, someone overtook him recklessly and ran him off the road.

True Sandy Pointer

Jason describes himself as a true Sandy Pointer because he was actually born at the Pogson Hospital which is located in Sandy Point and not at the Joseph N. France Hospital in Basseterre.

He’s a Lefty

He’s left-handed and according to the University of Oldenburg in Germany, when it comes to sports where there is a short time constraint, left-handed individuals appeared to excel especially in basketball and tennis.

Dog-Lover

Jason loves dogs. He has one dog at the moment named Asia and she is a mixed breed. He also likes other dog breeds such as Cane Corso, Bull Mastiff and Rottweiler.

First aspirations