ZONE SYSTEM REMAINS IN PLACE FOR CONDUCTING ESSENTIAL BUSINESS ON PARTIAL CURFEW DAYS THURSDAY 16thAND FRIDAY 17thAPRIL, 2020

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 15, 2020 (SKNIS): As the current 24-hour lock-down comes to an end on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at 6 am, citizens and residents are reminded that the zoning initiative that was implemented last week for conducing essential business remains in place for the upcoming partial curfew days on April 16 and 17.

“The Police will continue to enforce the zoning plan that was introduced last week. On Thursday, persons living in Zone1 – East side will be allowed to travel into Basseterre to attend at banks and other money service providers, pharmacies and supermarkets and food retailers,” said Prime Minister Harris during an address to the Nation on April 15, 2020. “All persons in Zone 2- West side should remain in their residences. On Friday, it will be the turn for persons living in Zone 2- West side to leave their residences if they must and for Zone 1 to remain at home.”

Zone One, East Side, will comprise all those areas East of a line through the center of Fort Street, continuing North through Victoria Road and extending all the way to the Roundabout on the Ft Williams Highway at the RLB International Airport just west of Taylor’s Housing Development. Then East along the Ft Williams Highway to the Island Main Road and including all those areas traditionally known as the East Basseterre Constituency. Then continuing in a north-easterly direction along the Island Main Road from Conaree and Needsmust and extending all the way to Saddlers and Lavington.

Zone Two, West Side, will comprise all other areas on the island of St. Kitts, from Parsons travelling via Sandy Point to Basseterre and including all other areas in the Basseterre Valley such as St. Peters, Central and West Basseterre, but excluding East Basseterre.

The arrangement in Nevis is as follows: Zone Three will comprise the parishes of St. Paul’s, St. Thomas and St. James. Persons in these parishes will be allowed to leave their residences on Thursday 16th April between the hours of 7 am to 5 pm. Zone Four comprises the parishes of St. John and St. George and persons there will be able to leave their residences on Friday 17th April from 7 am to 5 pm.

Prime Minister Harris said that although the 24-hour lock-down will be lifted, the stay at home order still stands.

“I must remind you that tomorrow, Thursday and Friday this week, when the partial curfew days are restored, that the shelter in place regulations are still in force. Only essential workers are allowed to leave their homes or if you must, you can leave your residence to buy medicines, food or other necessities,” said Dr. Harris. “Remember, on any day when one zone is active, the other will be locked down. If you need to buy your food or medicine, we encourage that only one member of a household leaves the residence to do so. We encourage you to prepare a list of your food items, avoid unnecessary shopping and frequent visits to the supermarket. This is for your own health and indeed for the benefit of all of us.”