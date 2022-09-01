YOUNG SUGAR BOYZ- LESSONS LEARNED FROM U-14 CFU CARIBBEAN CHALLENGE SERIES

The Young Sugar Boyz have ended their 2022 CFU Caribbean Challenge Series campaign, where they competed in four matches against Aruba and Haiti. The tournament was played in the Dominican Republic within the first two weeks of this month. Coach Travis Somersall sees the experiences as a learning one, which has educated the team on areas needed for improvement. The St. Kitts and Nevis Under 14 Boys team lost their final match of the tournament to Haiti 6-0 two Fridays ago, to close out their campaign. Coach Somersall said they would have learnt about the things they got right and where they need to improve. “We saw some positive stuff and we saw some stuff that we need to work on,” Somersall said. “In all, it was a great experience for the guys and it was a great measuring stick for where our U-14 program is right now,” he added.

The Young Sugar Boys spent a week in the Dominican Republic where they competed in the CFU U14 Challenge Series, playing defending champions Haiti and Aruba twice, drawing one of those matches. They were accompanied by Coach Travis Somersall, Kimaree Rogers (assistant coach), Kalia Huggins (manager), Alister James (physio/trainer) and Phill Cooper (head of delegation)

