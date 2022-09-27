WORLD LEADERS RECEIVE PRIME MINISTER PIERRE’S CLARION CALL TO ACTION TO FULFILL UN OBLIGATIONS

Posted on September 27, 2022 in ST.Lucia

St. Lucia's Prime Minister Philip Joseph Pierre addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 23, 2022. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre’s pathway to global stability, climate resilience and a clean future free of geo-political tension and wartime conflict, hinges on the collective will of the 193 countries party to the United Nations Charter and the desire of world leaders to adopt and faithfully adhere to its founding principles and fulfill their obligations for equitable development and lasting peace. 

Hon. Pierre addressed the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23, 2022. 

Leave a comment

Copyright © 2022 | TIMES CARIBBEAN | Not even the Sun covers the Caribbean better

Social Share Buttons and Icons powered by Ultimatelysocial
error

Enjoy this blog? Please spread the word :)