WORLD LEADERS RECEIVE PRIME MINISTER PIERRE’S CLARION CALL TO ACTION TO FULFILL UN OBLIGATIONS

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre’s pathway to global stability, climate resilience and a clean future free of geo-political tension and wartime conflict, hinges on the collective will of the 193 countries party to the United Nations Charter and the desire of world leaders to adopt and faithfully adhere to its founding principles and fulfill their obligations for equitable development and lasting peace.

Hon. Pierre addressed the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23, 2022.