World Bank Report A ‘Glowing Gold Star’, says CEO

BRIDGETOWN, 31 October, 2022 — Governing bodies of the Caribbean should be proud of their efforts to restore their respective economies in the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, said the executive of a regional recruitment service, as the World Bank’s latest report confirms the region has in fact recovered far better than expected.

“Finally, the World Bank has acknowledged what many Caribbean leaders have been saying since the beginning of this year — the Caribbean has come back from an unprecedented catastrophe quicker and stronger than anyone thought,” said Joseph Boll, CEO of market-leading digital talent acquisition service Caribbean Employment Services Inc.

The specialized service connects the region’s top talent in a wide variety of fields with hiring managers, HR professionals and decision-makers in companies both within the Caribbean as well as abroad. Further, it provides the region’s jobseekers and those who are already employed with news and resources related to Caribbean labour.

During the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, global economic organizations like the World Bank collectively projected that the Caribbean would not recover until at least 2024, due to the pandemic’s critical hit on tourism. However, by the beginning of 2022, governments were already noticing sharp upticks in economic activity, jobs and tourism as well.

“Unemployment is, in fact, way down in many Caribbean nations,” said Boll. “Jamaica even had record unemployment — completely unprecedented given the circumstances and projections from international organizations.”

The CEO further noted massive hiring sprees in the cruise industry over the summer, as the sector that was sidelined for nearly an entire year during the pandemic returns to full steam.

“A common theme in the Caribbean is resilience, and this has been no exception,” he continued. “Now, the World Bank has acknowledged it and regional bodies should be proud that they’ve recovered so well.”

In its report, “New Approaches To Closing The Fiscal Gap”, the World Bank noted that employment in Latin America and the Caribbean have returned to pre-pandemic levels, although there is still room for improvement in areas such as the informal sector.

However, ultimately, it underscored, “With COVID-19 receding in most countries, the economies of Latin America and the Caribbean are in reasonably sound condition and doing better than many other regions.”

