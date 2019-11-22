Work begins to process Marriott Hotel workers Severance Payments

MyVueNews.com July 24, 2020

By Staff Writer, (MyVue News.com)

Basseterre, Tuesday, 24th 2020 (MyVue News.com)- After weeks of agitation and concerns raised by the hundreds of employees at the largest tourism facility in St. Kitts & Nevis, steps are now being taken to resolve the outstanding severance payments for the former hotel associates.

A statement released to the public by the Department of Labour in Basseterre, confirmed that all eligible employees who have been laid off for 12 weeks or more, from the St. Kitts Marriott Resort & Royal Beach Casino, are being invited to complete their severance forms.

This also includes workers at the Hotel, Casino & Golf operations.

To facilitate the process, a special session has been organized and former employees have been asked to visit the Community Centre on Victoria Road, Basseterre, from Friday, 24th July.

The opportunity to complete the relevant forms will also be offered on Monday, 27th and Tuesday 28th July, 2020, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to complete their Severance forms.

The Department of Labour revealed that this application process can now be facilitated now that it is in receipt of the full staff lists that were requested from Marriott, inclusive of the rates of pay.

Over 580 workers are expected to qualify for the severance payments.

The Department also advises that only persons who have worked for one (1) year, or more, are eligible for Severance Payment.

Employees have been asked to walk with their Social Security Card and the lay-off letter they would have received from the St. Kitts Marriott Resort & Royal Beach Casino.