WOMEN IN ST KITTS AND NEVIS CAN COMBAT THE EFFECTS OF COVID-19 THROUGH COLLABORATION AND SUPPORT

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 04, 2021 (SKNIS): The effects of COVID-19 are felt globally by all sectors of society. The pandemic has deepened many pre-existing inequalities within societies such as those that are gender-based. Within the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis, women are currently facing the negative effects affiliated with the COVID-19 pandemic.



During the March 03rd edition of ‘Working for You’ Professor Jeune Guishard-Pine, OBE, representing Business and Professional Women (BPW), stated “in most societies across the globe, systems are unequal in relation to the access they give to women and men – that really is the underpinning of the inequality that has manifested as a result of COVID-19.”



The effects of the pandemic range from job loss to the increased cases of domestic violence against women. Professor Guishard-Pine noted that the issues affecting women within the Federation are felt across the Caribbean region.



“Much of what is happening in St. Kitts and Nevis happen across the region because of our dependence on tourism and because women’s role is integral to the tourism industry across the Caribbean region,” Dr. Guishard-Pine added.



Combatting the effects of COVID-19 according to her would require a collaborative and multi-layered approach to spreading awareness and creating a substantial support system for women.



“Pooling creativity will find a whole raft of solutions that we wouldn’t find if we just remained isolated and alone,” noted Professor Guishard-Pine. “We need to continue to raise awareness, continue to create a dialogue across womankind in the Federation, being aware of sisterhood, how we can support one another, how we can understand each other’s pain. We can think together about creativity that exists beyond our job roles, beyond our existence as mothers and daughters”.



Corroborating what Professor Guishard-Pine said, Mrs. Celia Christopher, Director of the Department of Gender Affairs, expressed the need for the ministries to work together to assist women who are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



“One of the ways to address the impact of COVID-19 on women is to have the key ministries working together to assist women…we can work with the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, and the Ministry of Labour so we can see how we can help them,” said Mrs. Christopher.



She further noted that although a stimulus package was given, women should continue to be supported until they are once again gainfully employed.