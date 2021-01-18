Woman Beaten, Raped in St. Thomas

VI Consortium | January 18, 2021

ST. THOMAS — A Hispanic woman was said to be in critical condition at the Schneider Regional Medical Center (S.R.M.C.) in St. Thomas after being brutally assaulted and raped, according to police spokesman Toby Derima.

According to the news release, on Sunday at approximately 6:19 a.m., the 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to Sub Base in reference to an unresponsive female lying in the roadway.

Officers traveled to the area and found an adult, Hispanic female, who was rushed to S.R.M.C. for treatment. According to Mr. Derima, the investigation revealed the victim was assaulted and raped. The victim was listed in critical condition, due to the severity of the assault.

This case is presently under investigation, Mr. Derima said. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 extension 5610, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.