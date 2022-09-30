WINSTON TYRELL RETIRES AND HONORED WITH INTERNATIONAL AWARD

St.Kitts-Nevis’ Winston Rupert Tyrell , General Manager of the Horsford’s Building Center , has been recognized and honored for his 49 YEARS of exemplary service and work in the Hardware and Construction Industry both locally and internationally.

On October 1st, 1973 a young, fresh out of High School Mr. Tyrell began what has become a legendary career at the Horsford’s Group of Companies, as well as, in the St.Kitts-Nevis Business and Construction community and industry.

Tyrell was recently recognized during a special Luncheon Ceremony hosted by the Horsford’s Group of Companies in collaboration with Orgill . He was presented with the International Golden Hammer Award. The prestigious industry award was officially presented to Mr. Tyrell on September 14th 2022. The Golden Hammer Award celebrates individuals who have provided exceptional service in the field of hardware and home improvement services for 50 years. The award was presented by Mr. Robert Bass of Orgill Inc., the world’s largest independently owned hardware distributor, at a special Luncheon with the Company’s Directors and guests at Marshall’s Restaurant.

Mr. Bass explained that this is Orgill’s highest achievement award, and in his many years in the industry, he has only given out a hand full of these awards. He also explained that this award will be highlighted to all Orgill customers throughout the world, in 65 countries.

Mr. Tyrell also accepted on behalf of the Horsford’s Group of Companies, the Orgill Pinnacle award for 2021, which is presented to Industry Leaders and Orgill’s top performing clients and customers.

Mr. Tyrell was lauded for his years of extraordinary commitment and service and showered with well wishes by the Management and Board of the Horsford’s Group of Companies. He retired from Horsford’s Building Center on 30th September 2022. Management, as well as the Board of Directors thanks Mr. Tyrell for his years of service, dedication, and exemplary service throughout the last 49 years and wishes him well as he embarks this new chapter.