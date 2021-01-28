Windies opener Shai Hope and brother Kyle test positive for COVID-19

West Indies opener Shai Hope, and his brother Kyle Hope have withdrawn from the Barbados Pride squad ahead of the Regional Super50 Cup after testing positive for COVID-19.

Another player Trevon Griffiths of Guyana Jaguars also returned positive tests.

A press release from Cricket West Indies stated that the players were tested on Sunday, January 24, ahead of the tournament which is scheduled to begin from February 7 in Antigua and run until February 27.

Barbados Cricket Association said that Shai and Kyle would be placed in isolation in accordance with Barbados government protocols.

Kemol Savory has been named as the replacement in the Guyana Jaguars 15-man squad while Barbados Pride named Zachary McCaskie and Tevyn Walcott as their replacements.

All other members of the Barbados Pride and Guyana Jaguars squads returned negative COVID-19 tests and will undergo second tests on Thursday, January 28 before travelling for the tournament, as part of CWI’s established protocols.

The Super50 Cup will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground and Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. On opening day, Leeward Islands Hurricanes will host arch-rivals Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.