WIFE OF SLAIN HAITIAN PRESIDENT AIRLIFTED TO MIAMI
– Martine Moïse was shot multiple times in the incident which claimed the life of her husband Jovenel Moïse, former President of Haiti.
Mrs Moïse was flown to Fort Lauderdale.
Arrangements have been made for her to be treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Reports are that she is stable but critical.
Earlier reports had suggested that the first lady had succumbed .
