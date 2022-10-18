WHAT ARE ESSENTIAL WORKERS AS DEFINED BY THE SAINT CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS STATUTORY RULES AND ORDERS
WHAT ARE ESSENTIAL WORKERS AS DEFINED BY THE SAINT CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS STATUTORY RULES AND ORDERS No. 38 of 2021 Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 10) Regulations, 2021
4) For the purposes of these Regulations, an “essential worker” includes essential officers of (a) the Royal Saint Christopher and Nevis Police Force;
(b) the Saint Christopher and Nevis Defence Force;
(c) the Fire and Rescue Services Department; (d) National Emergency Management Agency and Nevis Disaster Management Department, the National Emergency Operating Centre, the Health Emergency Operating Centre and any other Disaster Management Services;
(e) the prisons, correctional facilities, or other similar establishments;
(f) any hospital, health care or medical facility; (g) the Customs Department;
(h) the Immigration Department;
(i) the Air and Sea Ports Authorities; (j) the essential media personnel of a Media House; (k) the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Attorney General’s Chambers, Members of Parliament, the Secretary to the Cabinet;
(l) the emergency technical personnel of any water, electricity or other sector encompassing the provision of electronic communications including print and electronic media;
(m) the Government Printery; approved hotels or approved quarantine facilities;
(o) approved COVID-19 taxi operators; and
(p) approved COVID-19 ferry operators.
