WHAT ARE ESSENTIAL WORKERS AS DEFINED BY THE SAINT CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS STATUTORY RULES AND ORDERS No. 38 of 2021 Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 10) Regulations, 2021

4) For the purposes of these Regulations, an “essential worker” includes essential officers of (a) the Royal Saint Christopher and Nevis Police Force;

(b) the Saint Christopher and Nevis Defence Force;

(c) the Fire and Rescue Services Department; (d) National Emergency Management Agency and Nevis Disaster Management Department, the National Emergency Operating Centre, the Health Emergency Operating Centre and any other Disaster Management Services;

(e) the prisons, correctional facilities, or other similar establishments;

(f) any hospital, health care or medical facility; (g) the Customs Department;

(h) the Immigration Department;

(i) the Air and Sea Ports Authorities; (j) the essential media personnel of a Media House; (k) the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Attorney General’s Chambers, Members of Parliament, the Secretary to the Cabinet;

(l) the emergency technical personnel of any water, electricity or other sector encompassing the provision of electronic communications including print and electronic media;

(m) the Government Printery; approved hotels or approved quarantine facilities;

(o) approved COVID-19 taxi operators; and

(p) approved COVID-19 ferry operators.