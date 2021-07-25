We’re home: Virgin Atlantic returns to Terminal Three

 Upper Class customers and Flying Club Gold members can once again enjoy access to the airline’s award-winning Clubhouse at London Heathrow

Virgin Atlantic has returned to its home in Terminal 3, which has been closed for over a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The airline is looking forward to safely welcoming customers back onto its home turf, which has been missed by many, with their signature flair, seamless check-in and award-winning facilities.

All customers will receive the famous Virgin Atlantic welcome in the airline’s dedicated area in the terminal, with flexible check-in options and warm hospitality. Virgin Atlantic Upper Class and Flying Club Gold members can once again enjoy access to the airline’s award-winning Clubhouse, Revivals lounge and Upper Class Wing. In the Clubhouse they’ll enjoy complimentary a la carte menus featuring five-star dining, smaller tapas dishes, meats and cheeses from the deli and afternoon tea. A wide selection of wine, cocktails and soft drinks are also available to be enjoyed across the many Clubhouse relaxation spaces, such as the library or restaurant, or outside, plane spotting on the roof terrace.

In a bid to further increase flexibility, customers now have multiple choices about how they order their food and drinks. To ensure a seamless experience, customers can order from a web-based ordering system via a QR code at their seat. The app will feature the whole menu and customers can simply place their order which will be delivered to their seat wherever they are sitting. Customers will still have the option to use a single use printed menu and order via the Clubhouse’s waiter service.

Corneel Koster, Chief Customer and Operating Officer, commented,

“We’re delighted to finally be back on our home turf, and I know our teams can’t wait to warmly welcome our customers to Terminal 3, as they return to the skies in style, as they fly safe and well with Virgin Atlantic.”

Further information on Covid health and safety measures;

Clubhouse

Whilst the Clubhouse will still offer the experience we know our customers love, the experience has been tailored to ensure their safety. In line with Covid-19 hospitality guidelines, customers will be encouraged to remain in their seated area therefore seated bar stools, deli bar and the pool table cannot be used. Masks will be required on entry and when customers are moving around the space.

Terminal 3

Enhanced measures have been put in place within Terminal Three to ensure the health and safety of customers and crew. These include thorough cleaning practices at check in, security, the departure lounge and boarding gates using high-grade disinfectant, compulsory mask wearing and social distancing and encouraging all customers to use self-check in and bag drop technology to reduce contact.

