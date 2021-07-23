Wellness Coach Davina B. shares Beauty and Fashion Secrets/Must-Haves

BASSETERRE; St. Kitts: WELLNESS Coach Davina Baptiste shares all her favorite products and fashion secrets that helps to maintain her unique style and gorgeous skin tone.

Davina is a former model and lover of fashion, makeup and skincare.



Here is her list of Top Ten Beauty and Fashion Secrets/Must-Haves.

Garnier SkinActive Gentle Sulfate-Free Foaming Cleanser – I have very sensitive skin, so this cleanser does the work in cleaning away oil and makeup without the sulfates that strip the skin. It’s also fragrance-free, which I love!



2. The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% – I have very oily, acne-prone skin. I love this serum because it helps to balance the skin and reduce pore congestion. Hot tip: I also use it as a makeup primer. It helps my foundation apply smoothly, creating a great finish.



3. Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion For Face & Body – This is my go-to moisturizer because it deeply hydrates without irritating my sensitive skin. It is also fragrance-free, which is how I like my skincare.



4. Revlon ColorStay Foundation – This has been my go-to foundation for many years. It has buildable coverage and has a formula specifically for oily/combination skin. My makeup looks great even after many hours of wear with minimal touch-ups.



5. Juvia’s Place Saharan Blush Palette Volume II – This was recently placed on my must-have list. I LOVE the color payoff and the versatility. I use the colors on both my cheeks and eyes. As a former makeup artist, I really appreciate this!



6. Chunky Statement Jewelry – I’m a sucker for huge vintage and boho style earrings and chunky necklaces. They can make a plain outfit look amazing. My current fave earrings are the Fenty Cameo Earrings with the crystals and my current fave necklace is a huge tribal style necklace by Maliparmi. They are so over the top extra! I wear them every chance I get.



7. Unusual Sneakers – In recent years I’ve grown to have a thing for sneakers. I love unusual colors and styles. My current faves are my Fenty Puma Pointy Toe Platform Creepers. I have them in the nude color. They are edgy, comfortable, and go great with jeans or dresses.



8. Linen/Cotton Blend Blazers – My current daytime/work look is usually a cotton/linen blend blazer, usually bright-colored like hot pink or bright green, paired with a complementary undershirt, jeans, and sneakers. Makes me feel stylish while being comfortable. My current faves are from J. Crew Factory.



9. Fit & Flare Dresses – I love this style of dress when made with a flowy material like silk. My current fave is a beautiful pink dress from an Australian designer, Camilla. I also love that this designer does not “re-run” prints, so there is the bonus of having a unique piece!

10. Edgy Sunglasses – I love me a pair of super stylish sunny! I love styles from Miu Miu and Spitfire but my current faves are a vintage style from Pared Eyewear.



More About Davina

Davina recently celebrated her one-year mark as a Wellness Coach and has not only helped women in St. Kitts and Nevis feel better about their bodies but also women from the United States, Barbados, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands.

It was about five and half years ago that her personal wellness journey began where she learnt how to balance her hormones, lost almost 60lbs and transformed her life holistically.

She said it was an honour to be able to help others do the same.

“I’m passionate about women’s health. I specialize in helping women who struggle with the symptoms of hormone imbalances like fatigue, trouble losing weight, sleeplessness, thyroid issues, fibroids, PMS, painful periods, PCOS, and more feel vibrant and healthy through good nutrition, stress management, a healthy mindset, education, and my unwavering support,” she said.

For more about the work Davina does and how others can benefit, individuals can connect with her via www.wellnesswithdavinab.com or on Facebook and Instagram @wellnesswithdavinab