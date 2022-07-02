“WE WILL NEVER GO BACK TO THOSE UNSAFE DAYS UNDER LABOUR” DECLARES NUBIAN GREAUX AS HE OUTLINES HIS VISION FOR A SECURE FUTURE FOR CENTRAL BASSETERRE

(July 2nd, 2022) Peoples Labour Party charismatic, dynamic, compassionate, young candidate for Central Basseterre Mr. Nubian Greaux has pledged a secure future for the constituency under his representation as the new MP for the area. This declaration was made as he was joined by Prime Minister Dr. Hon Timothy Harris, his colleague members of the PLP DREAM TEAM of Candidates and a massive crowd of supporters and constituents at the official Opening of the PEOPLES VISION Center for Central Basseterre.

In addressing the large excited and enthusiastic crowd Nubian Greaux declared “We will never go back to those days under Labour . Can you imagine taking our country back into those unsafe days when Mc.Knight, Shadwell, new road, market street and all our ally ways were littered with the bodies of our children. Back to the days when crime was the highest it has ever been in the history of st. Kitts and nevis.”

“We will never go back to those days

We’ve come too far !” Greaux continued

Greaux lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Harris and highkighted the critical social safety net policies that PM Harris initiated and has so positively impacted the people of the nation.

The much loved and dynamic Greaux said “We deserve a government that actually cares. A government with proven positive results. A Prime Minister who actually cares enough and gives us a roofing program after we were hit hard by a devastating hurricane. A program that thousands of families benefitted from. A prime minister that actually cared enough and gave us an extra $500 a month when the world was hit by the crippling pandemic. When the Caribbean tourism sector was dead, because of his strong economic leadership St. Kitts and Nevis emerged better than most of our caricom brothers and sisters. A prime minister who actually cared enough and gave you the good people of st.kitts and nevis a 10% increase in salary to ensure that you are in a financial position to better take care of your families. And when you think that was enough he recently launched a home improvement program that will benefit thousands of families and improve their lives.”

Greaux’ emergence on the political scene has been unprecedented as far as his meteoritic rise in a very short space of time to being not just a household name in Central Basseterre but also the favorite to win the seat according to a series of recent polls. Greaux’ grassroots appeal and wider constituency acceptance as well as the endorsement of the PM Harris has made him the most formidable political force in Central Basseterre .

The PLP Peoples Vision Center will be opened daily and One on One consultation with Greaux has already begun. Call and book your appointment Now !!!