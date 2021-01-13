“WE CARE FOR YOU”, SAYS NATIONAL INTERVENTION TEAM AS THEY CONTINUE TO ROLL OUT CARE PACKAGE DISTRIBUTION INITIATIVE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 13, 2021 (RSCNPF): The lives of persons in need continue to be touched by the National Intervention Team (NIT) as their care package initiative remains operational. The NIT kicked off their community engagement activities for 2021 by showing three residents how much they were concerned about their wellbeing through the programme.

The team decided to give a care package to Rhonda Warner of Sandy Point to assist with her transition into her new home. Ms. Warner, whose previous residence was in a severe state of disrepair, had a new house built for her and her children. The construction of the new house was made possible through the generous contributions of local business persons, as well as citizens and residents in the Federation and nationals in the diaspora.

Joseph Gerald of St. Johnston Village and Persephanie Pike of Sandy Point who are elderly persons in need also received care packages. These persons were chosen based on recommendations from individuals in the community during the team’s regular engagements.

Head of the NIT, Inspector Rosemarie Isles-Joseph, said that the care packages continue to be funded internally with each member of the team contributing to purchase supplies.

“When we started this thing, we decided to do it every month and we will continue…we give it to anyone within the community that is in need of assistance…Every time we get paid, we use our own money, the ten of us put money together and this is what we do,” said the Inspector.

She added that the team has committed to making this a part of their ongoing contribution to communities around the island for 2021.

