WATER SERVICES DEPARTMENT LAYING ABOUT 10,000 FEET OF NEW WATER DISTRIBUTION LINES IN SANDY POINT

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 26, 2021 (SKNIS): St. Kitts Water Services Department (WSD) is currently engaged in installing new distribution pipes throughout Sandy Point as part and parcel of upgrading the island’s water distribution system.



Assistant Water Engineer at the WSD, Charles Parris, said during an interview with SKNIS on February 24, 2021, that the St. Kitts Water Services Department decided to undertake this project in tandem with the Island Main Road Rehabilitation Project because it was the opportune time to engage in this pipe laying project as a number of lines were corroded.



He said, “It involves the laying of about 10,000 feet of six-inch ductile iron water distribution lines that would service the entire town of Sandy Point, and thus far we would’ve completed the laying of roughly 3,500 feet of pipe that would take the project to about thirty percent complete.”



The project is expected to be completed in about 6-8 weeks which he said, “will take us down to the mid to the end of April.”



“In that six to eight weeks, we would’ve included factors we cannot control such as rain, some of the other utilities, any other thing that may throw off our timing—these things were considered in that timeline, however, the intention is to get through as quickly as possible so that we do not continue to inconvenience the road users and the public here in Sandy Point,” said Assistant Water Engineer Parris.



“On a daily basis, the water supply will be interrupted to facilitate this work.” He said this is so because “The lines that were laid before, unfortunately, a number of valves that we would have loved to see in the system weren’t there so we cannot isolate as we would like to,” he said.



“We will be installing a number of valves that would allow us to isolate areas without inconveniencing the entire Sandy Point area instead of what we are doing now which is interrupting the supply from the tank,” Mr. Parris said.



He further said, “In an effort to execute the work as fast as possible to get out of the situation where we are inconveniencing persons and motorists alike, we have a dedicated team of guys who work extremely well, extremely fast and throughout the week and on the weekends.”



He congratulated the WSD staff members working on the project saying that “They have been carrying out their tasks exceptionally well, and I would like to take this opportunity to really give them the proper respect that they deserve.”