ST.KITTS’ WARNER PARK READY TO HOST CPLT20 TOURNAMENT

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 20, 2021 (SKNIS): The Warner Park Cricket Stadium in St. Kitts is ready to host the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 Tournament.The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) begins its 2021 tournament next week (August 26) with all 33 matches being hosted at the premier cricket facility in St. Kitts and Nevis. Several renovations were made to the stadium to allow for greater comfort by players, officials and fans. The work included the repainting of the stands, refurbishment of the players dressing rooms and upgrades to the field. Minister of Sport, the Honourable Jonel Powell, toured the cricket stadium on Thursday (August 19) to assess the changes.“I am very pleased to see just how this venue is being transformed for the CPLT20 tournament 2021,” he stated. “The field is just looking magnificent. I can’t wait to see the players’ faces when they come out and they see the field at Warner Park for the first time in about two years, which would have been the last time that they were here.”“We are looking at providing a first-class international venue for international sports and you can count on Warner Park to do just that,” the minister added.The groundsmen were commended for the “excellent work” on the field over the past months. Upgrades were also carried out on the practice area and the Len Harris Cricket Academy where players will spend time training in the nets on off days. Other community facilities around the island will also be available for player training. Minister Powell said that St. Kitts and Nevis is ready to welcome fans, officials, and players for the exciting Twenty20 cricket tournament.“St. Kitts and Nevis has always been known for its hospitality and we intend this year to exceed those expectations, exceed those experiences that our sport tourism guests would have experienced in years gone by,” he expressed.The CPLT20 tournament runs from August 26 to September 15. Fully vaccinated fans will be allowed to attend the matches.