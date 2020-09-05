Vivid Caribbean American Bistro grand re-opening in Brooklyn

By Tangerine Clarke

Vivid Caribbean American Bistro, at 4617 Ave. D, Brooklyn, offering curbside dining.Photo by Tangerine Clarke

Vivid Caribbean American Bistro, transported foodies into a tropical heaven of tasty dishes, like Jerk Chicken and Sweet Chili Wings, during an evening of Soca music and relaxing vibes to celebrate its grand re-opening on Aug. 18.

The elegant space at 4617 Ave. D, Brooklyn showcases its remodeled backyard, decorated with colorful umbrellas and comfortable seating. Additionally, the bistro has curbside dining in keeping with the CDC guidelines, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to limit how customers dine out.

New owner, Niaz Chowdhury, a Bronx-born former corporate professional, also served tasty Escovitch Fish tenders, Oxtail, Sweet Plantains, and Rice and Peas, to tantalize the palate of patrons eager to be dining out after more than four months.

Chowdhury, who traces his roots to Pakistan, and has worked as a restaurant manager before purchasing the eatery, said he loves the Caribbean and enjoys preparing dishes from all of the islands in the region.

“I love the Caribbean community. I have never met a community with a better work life than the Caribbean,” stated the entrepreneur, who said he is hanging-in like many other restaurant owners.

The community, pictured in the beautifully decorated backyard of Vivid, supported Niaz Chowdhury, third from left, and parents sitting. Community Advocate, Dimple Willabus, and Small Business Owner of JAP Marketing, June Persaud, also supported the small business. Photo by Tangerine Clarke

He shared that he began as a busboy to learn the business, and posited that whether you are a busboy or server, you are a leader at the end of the day. “You are not only leading by example, but anything you do, make sure you do it in a way that you make a difference,” he said.

“If you clean a table, you make a difference because the customer at that table will be happy, and especially during the coronavirus pandemic, where we have to be sanitary,” explained Chowdhury

The bistro is adhering to safety measure protocol in every area of the space that allows customers to dine with ease, where Chowdhury says he serves food from fresh produce sourced daily from vendors in the community.

Chef Marcos said he was trained by Caribbean chefs and is skilled in Jamaican cooking, in addition to the other dishes on the menu, such as Lobster Mac & Cheese, Coconut Shrimp, Red Snapper, in various stews, and other eats, served up with lit of exotic drinks including Henny Sangria, Margarita, and Rum Punch.

The bistro is accepting reservations for outdoor seating, during restrictions from 6 pm to 2 am.

Pickup, as well as delivery via DoorDash and GrubHub is offered, in order to satisfy the needs of the community, (718)-451-0735).

The businessman thanked long time supporters, Hassan Bakiriddin and Joan Bakiriddin, members of Community Board 17 Commerce Committee, who encourage support for small businesses at this time when many are striving to stay open.

“I am happy to partake in this wonderful event. It is extremely important to support small businesses, and especially at this coronavirus time.”

“Politicians host events here, and the community comes out for Sunday brunch, after Church. We will do everything we can to support the business,” said Hassan,” who also patronized the previous owners, that served the community for over five years.

Community Leader Dimple Willabus reiterated that small businesses are struggling, and outdoor dining is not bringing in sufficient dollars to keep the businesses afloat, noting that some businesses have already shuttered their doors.

“It is very important to come out and support small businesses, so they can remain open,” she added.

Small business owner, June Persaud, COO of JAP Marketing, hosted a Bartenura wine-tasting segment to toast the grand opening of Vivid.