Virgin Atlantic set to soar to the UK with new services from the Turks & Caicos islands

Virgin Atlantic is delighted to announce that in 2023 it will begin flying from Turks & Caicos to the vibrant and historic city of London.

The new service to London Heathrow airport will provide travellers from Turks & Caicos a direct link to the UK’s iconic capital city, alongside seamless connections onto Virgin Atlantic network via London Heathrow. The new route complements Virgin Atlantic’s new flying from the Bahamas in December 2021, St Vincent and the Grenadines in October 2021 and highly anticipated return from St Lucia.

Virgin Atlantic will launch a year-round twice weekly service from Turks & Caicos which will go on sale from 11th January 2023, for flights starting on 15th November 2023 to London Heathrow. The new route will be operated on the airline’s Boeing 787-9 aircraft boasting 31 Upper Class, 35 Premium and 192 Economy Delight, Classic and Light seats. Flight prices will be announced later in the year.

Hannah Swift, Country Manager, Caribbean at Virgin Atlantic commented: “We couldn’t be more excited to launch flights from the Turks & Caicos to the UK, as we expand into a new corner of the Caribbean with our new twice weekly service.

“We look forward to welcoming customers onboard, as they fly off on holiday, travel on business or to visit friends and loved ones in the UK and beyond.”

For further information or to book please visit www.virginatlantic.com.

Virgin Atlantic was founded by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson in 1984, with innovation and amazing customer service at its core. In 2022, Virgin Atlantic was voted Britain’s only Global Five Star Airline by APEX for the sixth year running in the Official Airline Ratings. Headquartered in London, it employs over 7,500 people worldwide, flying customers to 29 destinations across four continents. Virgin Atlantic recently continued its expansion in the US, announcing a new route to Tampa from November 2022, following the launch of flights to Austin in May 2022.

Alongside shareholder and Joint Venture partner Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic operates a leading transatlantic network, with onward connections to over 200 cities around the world. On 3 February 2020, Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic launched an expanded Joint Venture, offering a comprehensive route network, convenient flight schedules, competitive fares and reciprocal frequent flyer benefits, including the ability to earn and redeem miles across all carriers. Virgin Atlantic is also set to join the global airline alliance SkyTeam in 2023. Virgin Atlantic will become SkyTeam’s first and only UK member airline, enhancing the alliance’s transatlantic network and services to and from Heathrow and Manchester Airport.

Sustainability remains central to the airline, which is committed to achieving net zero by 2050. To meet this goal, Virgin Atlantic welcomed the first of 16 A330-900neos in October 2022. The A330-900neos are equipped with the most fuel-efficient engines and designed to be 11% more fuel and carbon efficient than the A330-300s that they replace and deliver a 50% reduction in airport noise contour. These investments reaffirm the airline’s dedication to flying one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the skies, resulting in the reduction of carbon emissions by 20%, increasing to 30% in 2027.

For more information visit www.virginatlantic.com or via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @virginatlantic.