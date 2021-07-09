VIRGIN ATLANTIC INCREASES CAPACITY FROM CARRIBEAN ROUTES

 Flight capacity between the Caribbean and The UK is increasing by nearly 300%

 Airline is bringing forward the restart of many Caribbean flights following additions to the Government’s “Green” list

 Virgin Atlantic will bring its flagship Airbus A350 aircraft to Barbados in August, the newest and largest aircraft in the fleet

 Barbados to increase services to the UK 7x weekly from July 25th and 10 x weekly from August 8th

 Grenada to resume flights to the UK from July 16th, twice weekly.

Virgin Atlantic is increasing the number of flights between the Caribbean and The UK by nearly 300% after a surge in demand following the Government’s latest announcement, which saw Barbados and Grenada classified as “Green.”

Numerous Caribbean flights which were previously scheduled to recommence in August will now take off from July. From the 25th July, customers will be able to travel daily from Barbados to the UK and beyond.

The airline is also making its return to Grenada, with twice weekly flights resuming from 16 July.

The airline will introduce the newest, largest aircraft in its fleet, the flagship Airbus A350, five times weekly on its Barbados service from the beginning of August, offering 335 seats per flight. Upper Class customers can experience its innovative private suite seats, social space, fondly known as The Loft. As the largest social space in the airline’s fleet, it’s designed for customers to gather, chat, enjoy a drink or dine with friends.

Virgin Atlantic’s other Caribbean services will operate on the airline’s state of the art Boeing 787s. Customers can choose to fly in one of five cabins, including the luxurious Upper Class, which offers an exclusive bar area and fully flat beds, or Premium, where customers can enjoy a 38” seat pitch, welcome drinks and fine dining.

Virgin Atlantic is also delighted to return to Manchester Airport from 8 August, the airline’s home in the north. Flights from Barbados to Manchester will operate three times weekly on a Boeing 787.

Hannah Swift, Caribbean Country Manager at Virgin Atlantic, commented;

“There’s been a long pent up demand for travel and as restrictions are lifted from more Caribbean routes, we are excited to welcome even more passengers back on board and look forward to reconnecting them to friends and family across the UK.”

Earlier this week, Virgin Atlantic announced the return to its home turf in Terminal Three at London Heathrow, and look forward to welcoming customers back with its signature flair, Upper Class Wing for seamless premium check-in and award-winning facilities, our Clubhouse lounge.

Virgin Atlantic offers unlimited free date and flight changes for new bookings as part of a series of enhancements to give further flexibility to customers and support their future travel plans. Alongside the improved changes policy, the rebooking horizon has been extended for all customers all the way until 30 April 2023, giving a broader window of time to reschedule plans if needed.

To ensure the health and safety of customers and crew, Virgin Atlantic is implementing additional measures to offer peace of mind in the airport and when taking to the skies. These include enhanced and thorough cleaning practices at check in, boarding gates and onboard including the use of electrostatic spraying of high-grade disinfectant in all cabins and lavatories before every flight, ensuring no surface is left untouched. Safe distancing will also be adhered to wherever possible, and mask wearing will be required throughout the journey. All customers will be provided with a personal Health Pack for their health and safety, which will contain three medical grade face masks to be worn onboard, surface wipes and hand gel.

Further information

Virgin Atlantic’s Caribbean operations are as follows;

Barbados – London Heathrow will increase from 2x weekly (now) to 4x weekly from 15 July and daily (7x weekly) from 25 July. It will also switch to an Airbus A350 from a Boeing 787 five times weekly from August Return fares start from $853 per person USD.

Grenada – London Heathrow will operate twice weekly from the 16 July. Return fares start from $812 per person USD.

Barbados – Manchester will return three times weekly from 8 August



