Virgin Atlantic announces increased service to London Heathrow, from Montego Bay, Jamaica, with daily flights during the Winter season

Virgin Atlantic has announced a daily service to London Heathrow from Montego Bay, Jamaica, for the winter season, commencing on 12th December 2022.

The daily service departs from Montego Bay, Jamaica, every evening at either 19:10 or 21:30 local time, operating on the airline’s Boeing 787-9 aircraft boasting 31 Upper Class, 35 Premium and 192 Economy Delight, Classic and Light seats. Services are on sale with return Economy flights starting from $1,104 USD per person.

The increased services to London Heathrow airport will provide travellers from Montego Bay, Jamaica, with a direct link to the UK’s iconic capital city, alongside seamless connections onto Virgin Atlantic network via London Heathrow.

The additional flights will also allow more opportunities for customers to reconnect with family and loved ones during the festive period, as well as encouraging tourism to the region, as sunseekers look to explore the Caribbean Island.

Hannah Swift, Caribbean County Manager said: “I’m so excited by our now daily service from Montego Bay to London Heathrow, allowing more opportunity for Jamaicans to visit friends and family, conduct business or go on a dream vacation to Europe, or connect onwards to the rest of the World. We recognize the importance of Jamaica in our network and are thrilled to be able to connect more people with our increased services.

“This is the first time in our history we are offering daily flights from Montego Bay, and truly look forward to welcoming you all onboard soon.”

Flights to London, Heathrow are on sale now. For further information, visit www.virginatlantic.com.