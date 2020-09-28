TASC LIVE Weekly Virtual Learning Series Spotlights St. Kitts .

Vibes Beach Bar and Restaurant, St. Kitts

Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean (TASC) continues its Virtual Learning Series with a stop at Vibes Beach Bar and Grill on Frigate Bay Beach in St. Kitts. The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has not yet announced a date when the borders will fully reopen to commercial activity, but local tourism stakeholders, including the Minister of Tourism, provided travel advisors with updates on the “state of play” in the destination’s recovery process.

Every Wednesday throughout the month of September, TASC Virtual Learning Series highlights various entertainment spots throughout the Caribbean, as part of the organization’s 1-year Anniversary celebration. This initiative is designed to provide travel advisors with continuous hands-on education and insider information to better sell the Caribbean, by keeping them informed and enlightened.

Vibes Beach Bar and Grill is a favorite happy hour hotspot for locals and visitors alike. It is located 10-minutes from Basseterre along an area known as “the strip” that features 15 beach bars. A magnet for cruise passengers, Vibes is a stone-throw away from many of the island’s popular resorts. It offers amenities for sunbathing and relaxation as well as jet skiing and other water sports. Participants in the TASC LIVE Virtual Party Series were welcomed by Troy “Spuddy” Hendrickson, owner of Vibes Beach Bar and Grill. Along with his staff, Hendrickson curated a ‘sunset inspired’ adventure and true to the theme, the virtual tour began by highlighting sunset views, with the sister island of Nevis in the background, a mere two miles away.

Known for sun, fun and rum, Vibes offers a packed bar list of exotic drinks, including the spicy cucumber margarita, a signature drink prepared by the in-house mixologist. Seafood dishes are a big draw at vibes and Chef Arsen showcased his culinary talents and versatility, by preparing a variety of dishes from the menu. The highlight of his culinary demonstration was freshly caught lobster grilled to perfection, as well as lobster Thermidor.

The restaurant staff also demonstrated social distancing measures that have been established to ensure the health and safety of guests and staff. Tables have been positioned at least six feet apart and a sanitization system has been established for bar patrons, daytrippers or sports fans who come to watch a game on the Vibes ‘big screen.’

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Lindsay Grant, indicated that the destination must first work through proper health and safety protocols before confirming a reopening date. “Once all of the safety guidelines have been put in place and residents and employees have been fully trained and sensitized, St. Kitts and Nevis will be ready to welcome guests back to enjoy our unique attractions and warm hospitality,” Minister Grant said. He indicated that the airport was being retrofitted to ensure that the highest levels of safety can be delivered consistently to all visitors.

CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Racquel Brown, believes that St. Kitts is uniquely positioned to address the health and safety concerns of today’s travelers. She pointed to the beaches, year round sunshine, clean air quality and other nature-based attractions as some of the major selling points with which the destination has been endowed. “As a result of the pandemic, many visitors have a different perspective on life and now place a lot more value on their health and wellbeing. We have it all here in St. Kitts, but we are currently exploring how we can repackage various aspects of our tourism product to showcase it in a more appealing light,’ said Brown.

“We are so excited to take them on this virtual tour to introduce them to some of our favorite Caribbean hideouts that their clients will absolutely enjoy, “said Kelly Fontenelle TASC Founder.

TASC’s showcase of some of the vibrant dining establishments in the Caribbean helps to generate awareness about the new marketplace in the lead up to the 2020/21 season. After kicking off the celebration tour at Ana’s on the Beach in Antigua and Barbuda and making stops at Orlando’s Restaurant and Bar and Prickly Pear Restaurant and Bar, the last stop on The Virtual Party Series will be on the Spice Isle of Grenada where the party will make two stops: Esther’s Bar and Bar 61 West.

About TASC

Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean (TASC) is an organization with a private Facebook Group that facilitates a peer networking environment to promote Caribbean Tourism. Its 6,000+ members mostly throughout North America, unite digitally daily to converse, problem-solve, inspire and learn from each other.

