VI will be ‘shining example’ of how to manage a pandemic – Dr the Hon Wheatley

CAPPOON’S BAY, Tortola, VI – Deputy Premier and Minister for Education, Culture, Youth Affairs, Fisheries and Agriculture, Dr the Honorable Natalio D. Wheatley (R7), while celebrating the legacy of H.L. Stoutt, shone the spotlight on the Virgin Islands’ successful fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister was at the time speaking at the Wreath Laying Ceremony and H. Lavity Stoutt Commemorative Celebration at Cappoon’s Bay, Tortola, on March 1, 2021.

“It’s been a difficult year but by God’s grace today we have zero cases of COVID-19 and if you claim it in your spirit that we are turning a corner with COVID-19 say amen,” Dr Wheatley said.

Better days ahead – Dr Wheatley

“Let us acknowledge it at this celebration now, we are on our way back to better days as it pertains to COVID-19. We are certainly turning a corner with our vaccinations and everything else that’s taking place.