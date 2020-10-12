VI stalwart Dr Robert A. Mathavious awarded OBE -Premier Fahie said honour well deserved for commitment to VI’s development

ROAD TOWN, Tortola, VI – Virgin Islander and stalwart son of the soil, Dr Robert A. Mathavious has been conferred with an Order of British Empire (OBE) from Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, in recognition of his unwavering support and services to the [British] Virgin Islands.

Dr Mathavious, the outgoing Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the BVI Financial Services Commission (FSC), has had a 40-year plus career as a public servant in the territory.

The recognition comes as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honour List of 2020 where some 1,495 people were honoured, with 72% having worked tirelessly for their local communities.

Years of Service to VI

During his distinguished career, Dr Mathavious has served the VI nobly as Deputy Financial Secretary from 1980 to 1985, Financial Secretary from 1985 to 1991, as Director of Financial Services from 1993 to 2001 and steadfastly, as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the BVI Financial Services Commission from January 2002.

Over those decades, has worked seamlessly with different Chief Ministers and Premiers serving as the Chief Advisor on financial services, through the many challenges and triumphs of the Territory.

