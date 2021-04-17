VESSEL CARRYING RELIEF SUPPLIES TO SVG FROM ST.LUCIA SINKS
A vessel carrying relief supplies from Saint Lucia to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines sank Saturday afternoon, Marine Police say.
But another boat saved the three people on board the ‘Sunshine Angels’.
Law enforcement officials told St Lucia Times that the individuals on board at the time the boat sank were the Saint Lucian captain, Mark Clement St Rose, who lives in Saint Vincent, and Vincentian nationals Cafu Guy and Winsbert Salton Harry.
The police here disclosed that the boat had cleared Customs in Saint Lucia and was on its way to Saint Vincent when the mishap occurred about 4.40 pm
