Venue Preparations Underway For 25th Anniversary Celebration

BASSETERRE (13th May, 2023): Venue preparations for the 25th Anniversary of the St. Kitts Music Festival are underway with the historic Warner Park Stadium set to host the three-day event from June 22-24, 2023.



The Parks and Beaches Unit is currently hard at work clearing the grounds of the former Basseterre High School which will serve as a spacious and convenient parking lot for the upcoming St. Kitts Music Festival. The festival committee has placed a strong emphasis on improving parking arrangements this year and the use of the former high school site is part of this effort. Preliminary work has also begun well ahead of schedule at the Warner Park Stadium, the historic venue where the festival will take place.



Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Tivanna Wharton, conveyed her appreciation to the Executive Committee led by Chairman Allister Williams, for their outstanding work thus far in the preparatory stages of the upcoming mega event in June. She is particularly proud that the team has accomplished so much and is ahead of schedule.



“The goal is to not only meet but exceed expectations and deliver a world-class experience that will captivate both locals and visitors from across the Caribbean and beyond,” she remarked.