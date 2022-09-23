Venezuela and Saint Kitts and Nevis review progress on cooperation issues

Written by arodriguez on 09/22/2022.

Within the framework of the 77th Period of Sessions of the United Nations Organization, the head of the delegation of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, held a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew, where they reviewed the bilateral agenda in order to continue strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between nations.In this regard, Foreign Minister Carlos Faría stressed that in the framework of the meeting they also underlined the commitment of the Bolivarian Revolution to promote respect for the self-determination of peoples.The San Cristobaleño Premier was sworn in on August 7 after obtaining victory in the general elections of that country, two days before, in which the Saint Kitts and Nevis Labor Party (SKNLP, for its acronym in English), political party headed by Drew, won six of the eleven seats in Parliament.The President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, expressed his congratulations for the victory of the current head of government, and reiterated Venezuela’s commitment to strengthen friendly relations with the Caribbean peoples.Caracas and Basseterre make up the unionist bloc of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA -TCP), in this framework, the Venezuelan nation has pointed out to the Antillean country to continue providing its solidarity cooperation through of the Petrocaribe Energy Supply Agreement, as well as the implementation of agri-food projects, regional air interconnection, among other areas, with financing from the Bank of ALBA.