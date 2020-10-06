Vape Trends To Get Excited About In 2020

A vaping device or an e-cigarette has become increasingly popular in today’s time. It is often touted as a better alternative to smoking cigarettes. In the last few years, the vaping industry has evolved drastically. Companies are conducting regular clinical studies and researching the various aspects of vaping.

The ever-changing consumer preference and regulations from health authorities keep the vaping companies at their toes. Nowadays, the manufacturers use the latest innovative technology to offer a genuinely enhancing and satisfying experience to vapers.

Trends come and go in the ever-changing vaping industry, and businesses and vaping enthusiasts need to be aware of them. Over the last few years, the vaping industry has evolved at lightning speed. Despite the associated risk of nicotine addiction, more people are switching from cigarettes to e-cigarettes. It is safe to say that the demand for e-cigarettes is not going to slow down soon.

There are many new trends that any seasoned or beginner vaper should consider trying this year, from introducing compact devices to pairing vaping devices with smartphones. Here we’ve curated a list of vape trends that are gaining a lot of attention this year.

1. Nicotine Salts

The emerging trend of nicotine salts is transforming the vaping industry. Compared to traditional e-liquids, nicotine salt offers more nicotine fix sans roughness, often accompanied by high nicotine levels.

The thing that sets nicotine salt apart from a standard vape juice is the presence of Benzoic acid. Many people consider using nicotine salts a healthier option than other habits such as smoking. In the last few years, there’s been an uptick in the usage of nicotine salts and many people are expecting the demand to go up.

2. Increase in Regulations

The increase in regulations appears to be another dominating trend in the vaping industry. The health authorities are continuously rolling out new rules. Due to the risk of nicotine addiction, e-cigarettes have always been in the spotlight. It is crucial to stay well-updated with the latest laws affecting the vaping industry.

Governments worldwide are increasing the regulations on the e-cigarette industry. Due to this, manufacturers and distributors are using innovative technology to reduce the level of risk involved.

3. Smaller Vaping Devices

Over the years, there has been a dramatic change in the size of the vaping devices. Unlike earlier years, nowadays, the vaping devices are getting smaller in size. People prefer compact, lightweight, and easy to carry around e-cigarettes. This emerging trend is catching on as more vaping enthusiasts prefer smaller gadgets than big and bulky ones.

Businesses have started rolling out smaller devices that are more compact and convenient to carry around like the best-rated dry herb vaporizers by Herbonaut. It is safe to say that vaping devices manufacturers will pay more attention to the size of an e-cigarette or vape pens in the coming future as many users prefer compact devices.

4. Flavored Vaping Devices

Flavored vape pens are taking the vaping world by the storm. As per market reports, a lot of consumers prefer using flavored vaping devices. Some of the most popular flavors are dessert and tobacco.

Currently, vaping devices are available in multiple flavors taking the vaping experience to the next level. Despite the recent ban on certain flavored vape pens, there does not seem to be any reduction in its demand among the modern-day vape users. As per experts, the demand for flavored e-cigarettes is not going to slow down.

5. Smartphone Integrated Vaping Devices

The advancement in vaping has led to a surge in demand for smartphone integrated vaping devices. A vape pen that boasts the smartphone integration feature is in high demand as it enhances the overall experience and allows the user to keep a track of the consumption.

Due to the rise in the demand for vaping devices compatible with smartphones, more vaping manufacturers are investing in this cutting-edge technology to build vape pens controlled through the smartphone.

The trends mentioned above are all the rage this year. Whether you’re a vaping enthusiast or a distributor, this information can better understand the current trends taking over the vaping industry. Smaller vaping devices, smartphone integration, nicotine salts, etc. are trends dominating the marketplace. Manufacturers and distributors are continuously coming up with more advanced products to offer a better experience to the vapers while adhering to the strict laws.

References: