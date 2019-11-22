VALU-MART IGA HAILS AND RECOGNISES THE HARD WORK OF THEIR ESSENTIAL MEMBERS OF STAFF WITH COVID-19 BONUS PAYMENT

The Directors and Management of the Horsfords Group wish to publicly acknowledge and thank its employees in its food operations, particularly those involved in the front-line operations of its supermarkets in St Kitts and Nevis for their efforts extended during the months of March and April. The workers in Valu Mart IGA in St. Kitts and Nevis would have had to operate at high levels of duress and at considerable risk to themselves during the days of limited operations to meet the higher than normal demands of its customers and general public.

In recognition of this, management will be making a gratis payment to these essential members of staff at these locations in recognition of their performance.

The Directors and management of the Horsfords group also wish to thank its food operations customers for their patience, continued support and for giving us the opportunity to be of service to you during this period.