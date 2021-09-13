VACCINATED PERSONS ASKED TO REPORT ANY ADVERSE EFFECTS TO COVID-19 VACCINES TO HEALTH AUTHORITIES

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 10, 2021 (SKNIS): Persons in St. Kitts and Nevis with adverse side effects from a COVID-19 vaccine are reminded to file a report with health authorities detailing their experiences.

At the September 08 edition of the National Emergency Operations Centre COVID-19 Briefing, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, Medical Chief of Staff of the Joseph N. France General Hospital, said that there is an “adverse reporting form” that is available for persons to document side effects after receiving a jab of the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

However, he said that no significant side effects have been reported since the Roll Up to Roll Out campaign was launched in late February this year.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, shared other ways that persons can submit this critical piece of information.

“If you are experiencing any adverse effects, be sure to report it to the health center where you received the vaccine. You can also call 311 and provide us with that information, or you can call your regular physician to provide us with this information,” Dr. Laws stated.

At the end of business day on September 09, 46,587 total doses of the vaccines were administered in the twin-island Federation. 21, 916 persons have been double jabbed.