UWP TO DELIVER MONEY TO NEEDY, UNEMPLOYED

28 June 2021

PRESS RELEASE:

Castries, St Lucia — Last night Prime Minister and Political Leader of the United Workers Party Allen Chastanet announced his top five commitments to the people of St Lucia for the next five years.

Speaking on the UWP’s “Flambeau Virtual” program he said: “Last election we took to the people our Five to Survive – the things that we would do to get St Lucia back on its feet and we delivered on every one of them.”

“I’m very proud to announce our five for five. These are five things we will deliver to you with five more years of the United Workers Party.”

“We all saw when COVID came, and persons were laid off with no income. It was our innovation to use the NIC to access almost $70m to facilitate payments”

“Our first of the five is to deliver a well-funded program for people to receive an income when things like that happen in the future.”

“Our second of the five, is money for the needy. When we came in the vulnerability list was capped at 2,000 and was only $150 per month. We upped that to 3,000 persons and $215. But it is still not enough.

“That’s why we’ll support them with up to $75 a month for electricity bills, $30 a month for water bills, $200 a month in food vouchers, as well as support for single mothers with school feeding, school uniforms and transportation.

“The third thing we’ll do is save parents money on schoolbooks. We will, in September, make eBooks available for every child from form 1 to form 5, and tablets available for forms 5 and 6. We will also make electronic textbooks available for free in the next school year – saving parents an average of $1,000.

“We will continue to put more “ching ching” in people’s pockets by reducing the VAT again, this time to 10%.”

“Our fifth promise to you is medical care for all St Lucians. It will provide coverage for up to $75,000 per person every year. It will be made available to everyone, but for the vulnerable, elderly, special needs and single mothers, the government will cover the premiums.

“This election is about our future, and you have a choice to make.”

“We’ve started a journey. Come and join the Flambeau Train. Give me your hand and I will deliver these five for your future to take this country to the next level.”

“All we’re asking is to finish the job we started in 2016 – so let’s keep working!”