US$50,000 GRANT AVAILABLE TO ESTABLISH OR EXPAND BEEKEEPING IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 18, 2021 (SKNIS): A grant of up to US$50,000 is available to Civil Society Organizations in St. Kitts and Nevis to implement or expand beekeeping under an Apiculture and Biodiversity project.



The funds are offered through the Global Environment Facility (GEF) Small Grant Programme (SGP) which falls under the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Country Programme. The multi-country project aims to establish a sustainable apiculture industry in Saint Lucia and identify clear pathways to further the development of an apiculture industry in four other Caribbean countries including St. Kitts and Nevis. The other Caribbean countries are Dominica, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago. Samoa, a country located in the Pacific, is also implementing the project.



In order to be a part of this project, interested organizations must be registered with a local government agency and have at least one year of experience in raising bees as well as harvesting, bottling and selling honey.



Applicants are required to submit a Letter of Interest (LOI) to the GEF SGP UNDP National Coordinator via email iliswatts@unops.org. Applications must be received on or before January 31, 2021.



The successful organization will work closely with the GEF SGP UNDP National Office to establish or expand an apiary as well as a honey processing plant. The organization members must also participate in all virtual training, prepare and submit project reports, convene local and national meetings, participate in all international meetings, and train other small apiculturists to pass on the skills and lessons learnt.



The successful candidate will also liaise with persons in the other countries who are participating in this Apiculture and Biodiversity Project.