US HUMANITARIAN AIRLIFT DELIVERS SUPPLIES FOR GARDEN OF REBIRTH DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SHELTER

Posted on July 30, 2020 in St.Kitts-Nevis // 0 Comments

Etsu Bradshaw-Caines Founder of Garden of Rebirth Domestic Violence Shelter


US Humanitarian airlift to St.Kitts-Nevis brought beds, mattresses, and storage units to support the Garden of Rebirth domestic violence shelter for women and children. “It was an emotional day for all of us who were involved. It was a dream come true,” wrote Garden of Rebirth Founder Etsu Bradshaw-Caines. “It was an awesome experience not just because it involved a big and really cool plane carrying stuff to help folks, but what the day represented overall—people coming together to help people,” said ATime4Us Foundation Board Member Connie Jaynes, who coordinated with USAID for receipt of the humanitarian donation. Some of the donations are a part of Operation Band-Aid, a local St. Kitts and Nevis initiative assisting households critically impacted by the economic fallout of COVID-19.

Caption: Americans deliver over five tons of humanitarian cargo to students and families in St. Kitts and Nevis. Pictured: Etsu Bradshaw-Caines (Garden of Rebirth), Devon Edmeade (Hobson Enterprises), John Robert Williams (United States Air Force), Connie Jaynes and Scott Jaynes (ATime4Us Foundation

