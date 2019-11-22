US HUMANITARIAN AIRLIFT DELIVERS SUPPLIES FOR GARDEN OF REBIRTH DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SHELTER
Get our headlines on WHATSAPP: 1) Save +1 (869) 665-9125 to your contact list. 2) Send a WhatsApp message to that number so we can add you 3) Send your news, photos/videos to times.caribbean@gmail.com
US Humanitarian airlift to St.Kitts-Nevis brought beds, mattresses, and storage units to support the Garden of Rebirth domestic violence shelter for women and children. “It was an emotional day for all of us who were involved. It was a dream come true,” wrote Garden of Rebirth Founder Etsu Bradshaw-Caines. “It was an awesome experience not just because it involved a big and really cool plane carrying stuff to help folks, but what the day represented overall—people coming together to help people,” said ATime4Us Foundation Board Member Connie Jaynes, who coordinated with USAID for receipt of the humanitarian donation. Some of the donations are a part of Operation Band-Aid, a local St. Kitts and Nevis initiative assisting households critically impacted by the economic fallout of COVID-19.
Leave a comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.