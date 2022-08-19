US Government supports humanitarian shipment to St. Kitts and Nevis



August 18, 2022 — The United States Government, through its Denton Program, facilitated a humanitarian assistance shipment to St. Kitts and Nevis on August 12, 2022. The shipment, valued at approximately USD$28,388.00 is a combination of materials for the Ministry of Education and the ATime4Us Foundation. This shipment will benefit a number of schools and families in need across the island. The Denton Program, which is jointly administered by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the U.S. Department of State, and the U.S. Department of Defense, allows donors to use space available on U.S. military cargo planes to transport humanitarian goods and equipment to countries in need. The shipment included computers for the Ministry of Education which were donated by Jay Lightfoot and hygiene materials and school supplies for families donated by Source Relief. Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary William Hodge and Scott and Connie Jaynes of the ATime4Us Foundation, which conducts humanitarian work on the island received the supplies and welcomed the support provided by the United States Government.