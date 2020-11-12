US Embassy Resumes routine Tourist and Business Visa Services

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 11, 2020 (Ministry of Foreign Affairs): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the general public that beginning Monday, 16th November 2020, the Consular Section of the United States Embassy in Barbados will resume routine tourist and business visa services in the B1/B2 visa category, with the next available open appointments beginning on Tuesday, 1st December 2020.



Persons are asked to note that applicants residing outside of Barbados who wish to schedule in-person interviews, must strictly adhere to all Immigration and Ministry of Health Barbados protocols. A visa appointment at the United States Embassy does not allow for breakage of required quarantine or isolation. All applicants must wear a facial covering while inside the embassy and adhere to posted health safety and social distancing protocols, including the application of hand sanitizers. In addition, any applicant experiencing flu-like symptoms, including fever, should not appear for his/her scheduled interview.



US entry bans from designated COVID-19 global hotspots remain in effect. Therefore, the overwhelming majority of travellers from the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Schengen zone of the European Union, Brazil, China, and Iran, (even with valid non-immigrant visas) will not be permitted to enter the United States if he or she has been to one of the listed geographic zones within fourteen (14) days.



Please also note that the US Embassy Consular Section in Barbados continues to process student visas.