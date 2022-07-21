US and UK Sales Teams Return to St. Kitts



BASSETERRE (21 July 2022): The St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA) sales team from the United States and the United Kingdom returned to the destination for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic for a familiarization trip which included visits to attraction sites, and hotel properties.With travel on the rebound, the aim of the fam trip was to update the sales team with the tourism product and to foster and strengthen relationships with local tourism stakeholders. In addition, the visit provided opportunities for the team to explore new products and services, which is vital in creating a real-time experience; preparing them to promote and sell the destination more efficiently during this post COVID era. The sales team interacts with travel agents, wedding planners, meeting and incentive buyers, tour operators, wholesalers, Online Travel Agencies (OTAs), and consumers to create demand and drive business to the destination contributing to the success of the team’s marketing efforts.

Ms. Denise Zimber – Trade Relations Specialist



“The St. Kitts Tourism Authority is thrilled to facilitate face to face meetings between the sales team and stakeholders to align strategies, strengthen the destination’s appeal and increase tourism arrivals,” said Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, Chief Executive Officer at the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. ” The SKTA is on the cusp of a new destination brand launch and it is important that everyone on the team, our travel partners, and stakeholders are onboard with our new brand and media strategies.”Members of the sales team are encouraging local stakeholders to partner with the St. Kitts Tourism Authority while attending upcoming trade shows. It is important that consumers and travel agents see adequate representation which will speak not only to the destination but will highlight properties and tour operators respectively.



Upcoming trade shows include:30 July – Westchester Travel Agents Association – NY (Agents)August 17 – 21, Land X-Change Nassau, Bahamas, (MICE Buyers)August 23 – 27, ASTA Global Convention, San Francisco, CA (Agents)September 9 – 12, Classic Vacation, Cancun, Mexico (Split with Park Hyatt) (Agents)September 16 – 18- Delta Vacations University, Atlanta, GA (Agents)20 September – Rum Events, New York City, NY, (Trade, Media)October 3 – 6 – CHTA Marketplace, San Juan, PR (TRADE)October 6-9, Tour Operator Fam TripOctober 10 – 14, IMEX, Las Vegas (MICE Planners)19 October – ASTA, Maine, (Agents)20 October – ASTA, New England, Boston, MA (Agents)24 October – AWTA Fall Show, New Rochelle, NY (Agents)26 October – ASTA New Jersey Fall Trade Show (Agents)28 October – TASC, Long Island NY Fall Trade Show (Agents)October 31 – 5 November, DEMA, Orlando, FL Dive TradeBeginning January 2023, the US Sales team will have the opportunity to attend travel shows in Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C, Atlanta, and Dallas, where each show is anticipated to bring over ten thousand (10,000) consumers seeking to find their next vacation location.