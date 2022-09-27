US Ambassador To Barbados And The Eastern Caribbean Congratulates St. Kitts And Nevis On 39th Independence Anniversary

Last updated Sep 27, 2022

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 25, 2022 (SKNIS): The United States Ambassador to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS, Her Excellency Linda S. Taglialatela, has congratulated the Government and people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis on their achievement of 39 years as an independent nation.

In a congratulatory letter addressed to Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, H.E. Taglialatela said:

“I congratulate the people and Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis on the celebration of your 39th year of Independence. The bond between our nations exhibits strength, partnership, and cooperation over generations. We continue to value St. Kitts and Nevis’ significant role on an international stage through the Organization of American States, United Nations, and the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative. We look forward to our continued progress on climate change, promoting democracy, and advancing economic prosperity throughout the region.

“I look forward to our bilateral advancements in addressing global challenges together in the year ahead. I send my very best wishes to you and Happy Independence Day!”