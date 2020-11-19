Update #5: Travel Requirements for St. Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE (19TH November, 2020): St. Kitts & Nevis is now officially welcoming visitors to its shores. The travel requirements outlined below supersede all previously provided information and should be referred to by persons intending to travel to the Federation during Phase 1 of the reopening.



All incoming passengers to St. Kitts & Nevis are required to complete the Travel Authorization Form, which can be found at www.knatravelform.kn, prior to their arrival. International travelers must have their negative RT-PCR test and booked accommodation to complete the Travel Authorization Form required for entry. Once the form is completed and submitted, with a valid email address, it will be reviewed, and the visitor will receive an approval letter to enter the Federation (letter as pictured below).

The Federation’s phased approach for reopening outlines the specific travel requirements for travelers arriving by Air and Sea for Phase 1.



A. Travelers arriving by Air (Private Jets, Charters and Commercial Aircraft) please note below: International Travelers (Non-Nationals/Non-Residents)Travelers coming from the Caribbean (including those within the “CARICOM travel bubble”), US, Canada, UK, Europe, Africa and South America. These travelers must meet the following requirements: Complete the Travel Authorization Form on the national website (www.knatravelform.kn) and upload an official COVID 19 RT-PCR negative test result from a CLIA/CDC/UKAS approved lab accredited with ISO/IEC 17025 standard, taken prior to 72 hours of travel. They should also bring a copy of the negative COVID 19 RT-PCR test for their trip.Undergo a health screening at the airport which includes a temperature check and a health questionnaire.Download the SKN COVID-19 contact tracing mobile app (full details yet to be released), to be used for the first 14 days of travel or less.1-7 days: visitors are free to move about the hotel property, interact with other guests and partake in hotel activities.8-14 days: visitors will undergo a RT-PCR test (USD 150, visitors’ cost) on day 7. If the traveler tests negative on day 8 they are allowed, through the hotel’s tour desk, to book select excursions and access select destination sites (details on available tours below). 14 days or longer: visitors will need to undergo a RT-PCR test (USD 150, visitors’ cost) on day 14, and if they test negative the traveler will be allowed to integrate into St. Kitts and Nevis.Travelers staying 7 nights or less, are required to take a RT-PCR test (USD 150, visitors’ cost) 72 hours prior to departure. The RT-PCR test will be done on the hotel property, at the nurse’s station. The Ministry of Health will advise the respective hotel, of the date and time for the traveler’s RT-PCR test before departure. If positive before departure, the traveler will be required to stay in isolation at their cost, at their respective hotel. If negative, travelers will proceed with departure on their respective date. Upon arrival if a traveler’s RT-PCR test is outdated, falsified or if they are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 they will be required to undergo a RT-PCR test at the airport at their own cost.



Approved hotels for international travelers are:Four SeasonsKoi Resort, by Curio, HiltonMarriott Vacation Beach ClubParadise BeachPark HyattRoyal St. Kitts HotelSt. Kitts Marriott Resort International travelers who would like to stay at private rental home or condo must stay at a property that has been pre-approved as a quarantine housing at their own cost, including security. Please submit request to info@stkittstourism.kn.

At this time the only tour open to International Travelers is the Kittitian Highlights tour which includes a visit to Timothy Hill overlook, the capital city of Basseterre’s historical sites and Brimstone Hill Fortress, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.Returning Nationals, Residents (proof of residency stamp in passport), Caribbean Single Market Economy (CSME) certificate holders and Work Permit HoldersTravelers who are returning Nationals, Residents (proof of residency stamp in passport), Caribbean Single Market Economy (CSME) certificate holders and Work Permit Holders). These travelers must meet the following requirements:Complete the Travel Authorization Form on the national website (www.knatravelform.kn) and upload an official COVID 19 RT-PCR negative test result from a CLIA/CDC/UKAS approved lab accredited with ISO/IEC 17025 standard, taken prior to 72 hours of travel. They should also bring a copy of the negative COVID 19 RT-PCR test for their trip.Undergo a health screening at the airport which includes a temperature check and a health questionnaire.Download the SKN COVID-19 contact tracing mobile app (full details yet to be released), to be used for the first 14 days of travel or less.Any traveler in this category will be allowed entry into the Federation and transported to approved accommodations, where they will stay at their cost for 14-days in quarantine. The cost for quarantine at the Government facility at OTI is USD 500.00, at Potworks it is USD 400.00, and the cost for each COVID-19 test is USD 100.00. Returning nationals and residents may also opt to stay in pre-approved quarantine housing at their own cost, including appropriate security.



The approved accommodations are:Ocean Terrace Inn (OTI)Oualie Beach ResortPotworksRoyal St. Kitts Hotel Any traveler in this category who wishes to stay in one of the seven (7) approved hotels for “Vacation in Place,” for International Travelers are required to do the following:1-7 days: visitors are free to move about the hotel property, interact with other guests and partake in hotel activities.8 -14 days: visitors will undergo a RT-PCR test (USD 100, visitors’ cost) on day 7. If the traveler tests negative on day 8 they are allowed, through the hotel’s tour desk, to book select excursions and access select destination sites (listed above under requirements for International Travelers).14 days or longer: visitors will need to undergo a RT-PCR test (USD 100, visitors’ cost) on day 14, and if they test negative the traveler will be allowed to integrate into St. Kitts and Nevis 3. In-Transit Passengers



Passengers who are in-transit at RLB Airport must observe the following requirements:

a. Show a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result upon arrival

b. Must wear a mask at all times

c. Undergo a focused health screening at the airport

d. Must remain in the airport after clearing customs



Travelers may consult TestforTravel.com to find a lab in their area that offers RT-PCR testing that can be completed in the required 72-hour window. Please note, the traveler is responsible for confirming that the lab is a CLIA/CDC/UKAS approved lab with ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation, as results from a non-accredited laboratory will not be accepted.



The information contained on TestforTravel.com is for information purposes only. The St. Kitts Tourism Authority and Nevis Tourism Authority have no affiliation with TestforTravel.com and are not endorsing this list or the particular labs listed therein. Neither the St. Kitts & Nevis Tourism Authority make representations or warranties of whatever nature in respect to TestforTravel.com including, but not limited to, the accuracy or completeness of any information and facts contained therein.



B. Travelers Arriving by Sea (Private Vessels e.g. Yachts) please note below:



Travelers arriving via the country’s seaports must meet the following requirements:Complete the Travel Authorization Form on the national website (www.knatravelform.kn) including evidence of a negative RT-PCR test. The test must be done 72 hours prior to departing the last port of call or conducted before departure if they are at sea longer than 3 days.The vessel will be required to dock at one of six ports, submit the Maritime Declaration of Health to the port health officer and interact with other border agencies. The six ports are: The Deepwater Port, Port Zante, Christophe Harbor, New Guinea (St. Kitts Marine Works), Charlestown Pier and Long Point Port. These travelers will be processed accordingly and will vacation in place or quarantine as previously outlined. The prescribed quarantine time will be determined by the vessels or ships transit time from the last of port of call to their arrival to the Federation. Transit time must be supported by official documentation and sail clear advance notification system.Yachts and pleasure vessels over 80 feet must quarantine at Christophe Harbor in St. Kitts. Yachts and pleasure vessels less than 80 feet must quarantine at the following locations: Ballast Bay in St. Kitts, Pinney’s Beach and Gallows in Nevis. There is a fee to monitor yachts and pleasure vessels that are less than 80 feet that are in quarantine (fee to be announced later).The CDC has assessed the Federation’s Covid-19 risk as very low and designated it as “No Travel Notice” required, having had only 19 cases of the Coronavirus, no community spread and no deaths.



Stakeholders in every sector of the industry have been trained in our health and safety protocols, which include a comprehensive system of inspection and monitoring to encourage everyone to maintain the basic standards. Stakeholders who have participated in the training receive a certificates and business who have been inspected and meet the” Travel Approved” criteria, will receive their “Travel Approved” Seal.

Specifically, the “Travel Approved” program achieves two things:It offers “Travel Approved” training for tourism stakeholders and awards the “Travel Approved” seal to those businesses which meet, both the St. Kitts Tourism Authority and Ministry of Health inspections standards.It allows for St. Kitts and Nevis on their respective websites, to promote those business entities that have received the “Travel Approved” seal. Those without the seal are not approved for visitors.Visitors will also be asked to follow basic health and safety protocols of frequent handwashing and or sanitizing, physical distancing and mask wearing. Masks are required whenever the visitor is outside of their hotel room.



Travelers should regularly check the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (www.stkittstourism.kn) and Nevis Tourism Authority (www.nevisisland.com) websites for updates and information.