Update #4: Revisions to the Travel Requirements for St. Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE (12TH November, 2020): St. Kitts & Nevis officially opened its borders to international travel on October 31, 2020. Since the opening of the borders on Saturday, the Federation has welcomed 183 travelers to its shores who were greeted with a festive performance by the St. Kitts Masqueraders. All persons were processed proficiently and transferred to their accommodations. This update outlines a change to the exit test requirements.



All International Travelers (Non-Nationals/Non-Residents) are required to take a PCR-Test, 72 hours prior to travel. Travelers staying 7 nights or less, are required to take a PCR-test 72 hours prior to departure. The PCR-test will be done on the hotel property, at the nurse’s station. The Ministry of Health will advise the respective hotel, of the date and time for the traveler’s PCR-test before departure. If positive before departure, the traveler will be required to stay in isolation at their cost, at their respective hotel. If negative, travelers will proceed with departure on their respective date.



The cost for the PCR test is USD 150 for Non-Nationals/Non-Residents and USD 100 for Nationals/Residents.



All returning nationals, residents and international travelers are to submit their negative PCR-Test and complete their Travel Authorization Form at (knatravelform.kn), 72 hours prior to travel.



Travelers should regularly check the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (www.stkittstourism.kn) and Nevis Tourism Authority (www.nevisisland.com) websites for updates and information.