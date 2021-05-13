UNVACCINATED APPLICANTS WILL NOT BE EMPLOYED IN HOTEL SECTOR IN ANTIGUA

(ABS TV) Some member properties of the Antigua and Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association (ABHTA) have taken the hard decision not to employ unvaccinated people who apply to work in the industry.

ABHTA Executive Chairman Vernon A. Jeffers Snr says difficult decisions have had to be taken in order to safeguard current inoculated staff as well as incoming visitors from Covid-19.

Jeffers says the Association continues to encourage the more than 45% of current staff who are yet to be vaccinated to go get their jabs. He says the success of the industry depends on visitors’ perception of the safety of the destination.