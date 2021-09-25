UNITED ARAB EMIRATES SENDS CONGRATULATIONS TO ST. KITTS & NEVIS ON ITS ACHIEVEMENT OF 38 YEARS OF INDEPENDENCE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 24, 2021 (SKNIS): The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has conveyed several messages to St. Kitts and Nevis on its 38th anniversary of Independence, which was celebrated on September 19.

His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL. D. received messages from H.H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the UAE.

President of the UAE said to His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton:

“I am pleased and honoured to seize the occasion of the Independence Day of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, to express to Your Excellency my sincerest congratulations and to wish you health and wellbeing, as well as long-lasting progress and prosperity to the government and friendly people of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis. Please accept my sincerest esteem and consideration.”

Additionally, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the UAE, also congratulated Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris.

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces said to Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris:



“I am pleased and honoured to seize the occasion of the Independence Day of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, to express to Your Excellency my sincerest congratulations and to wish you health and wellbeing, as well as long-lasting progress and prosperity to the government and friend people of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis. Please accept my sincerest esteem and consideration.”

St. Kitts and Nevis established diplomatic ties with the UAE on 16th June, 2010