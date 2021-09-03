UN REAFFIRMS BVI CONSTITUIONAL POSITION AND RIGHT TO SELF-GOVERNANCE



(Government of the British Virgin Islands, 1st September 2021) Deputy Premier Dr. Hon. Natalio Wheatley has welcomed the conclusions and recommendations of the

United Nations (UN) Committee of 24’s (C-24) regional seminar on decolonization held in Saint John

Parish, Dominica from 25th – 27th August 2021, which he attended on behalf of Premier and Minister of

Finance Hon. Andrew A. Fahie.

According to Hon. Wheatley, “The UN via the C-24 has again reaffirmed the right of the people of the

British Virgin Islands to self-determination and for self-governance in the Territory to be upheld. They

have clearly called on the Administering Power, the United Kingdom (UK), to respect the UN Charter and

international law which covers the special rights of the BVI and those societies on the UN list of

Territories yet to be completely decolonized. This is includes the BVI’s current constitutional position

and plans for Constitutional Review.”

In his report to the committee on the progress of decolonization and self-determination in the BVI, the

Deputy Premier highlighted concerns about the prospect of the Territory’s autonomy being taken away

following the completion of the ongoing Commission of Inquiry on the islands, despite the full

cooperation of the elected Government.

“The sitting Government continues to cooperate with the Commission of Inquiry and is only seeking a

just outcome. The process should not be used as a pretext by the UK to take away the autonomy of the

local Government or as leverage to compel us to simply do as they wish, as opposed to engaging in

dialogue. Moreover, the sitting Government should be allowed to exercise the maximum degree of selfgovernance permitted under the constitution. We are within our rights to do so,” Hon. Wheatley said.

He went on to say, “Furthermore, our plans for a Constitutional Review should not be impeded by the

UK on the basis that they want to wait for the outcome of the Commission of Inquiry. The two things are

mutually exclusive, and the UK should not be planning to capitalise on the Review as an opportunity to

impose on us what they wish or to circumscribe the powers of the local Government. Rather, the

aspirations of the Government and people of the British Virgin Islands should be the basis for any

constitutional changes, which should proceed without delay.“

2

In light of the concerns expressed by the Deputy Premier and other representatives of the Overseas

Territories which the UN says have yet to be decolonized, the C-24 agreed their conclusions and

recommendations of the regional seminar. Among other things, the C-24:

• Reaffirmed, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other relevant

international law, that all peoples have the right to self-determination and, by virtue of that

right, to freely determine their political status and freely pursue their economic, social and

cultural development;

• Also reaffirmed that any attempt aimed at the partial or total disruption of the national unity

and the territorial integrity of a country is incompatible with the purposes and principles of

the Charter of the United Nations;

• Reconfirmed that the United Nations had a valid ongoing role in the process of

decolonization, that the mandate of the Special Committee was a major programme of the

Organization and that United Nations support should be provided until all outstanding

decolonization issues and related follow-up matters have been resolved in a satisfactory

manner, in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions and decisions;

• Reaffirmed the role of the Special Committee as the primary vehicle for fostering the process

of decolonization and for monitoring the situation in the Territories;

• On the status-related and/or constitutional review exercises and the overall process of

decolonization, stressed that such processes should be approached on a case-by-case basis

and in a way that was respectful of human rights, transparent, accountable, inclusive and

participatory, with the involvement of the people concerned, in accordance with the relevant

United Nations resolutions and decisions on decolonization and the purposes and principles

of the Charter of the United Nations;

• On the relationship with administering Powers, advised that interactions and cooperation

between the Special Committee and the administering Powers should continue to be

nurtured and strengthened through various possible platforms and means, including

informal working-level dialogue, and reaffirmed that all administering Powers, particularly

those that had not done so, needed to engage effectively in the work of the Committee;

The theme of the 2021 C-24 regional seminar on decolonization was “Implementation of the Fourth

International Decade for the Eradication of Colonialism.”

The Deputy Premier was joined by the Special Envoy of the Premier Mr. Benito Wheatley.