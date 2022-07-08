UK employer recruiting Caribbean nurses to live and work in the UK

UK client of Caribbean Employment Services Inc. offering attractive relocation package including impressive salary, sign-on bonus, flight costs, airport transfers and accommodation

BRIDGETOWN, 6 July, 2022 — Two Caribbean healthcare workers will be given the opportunity to work in the United Kingdom and have their relocation costs provided for as a UK employer is seeking to urgently fill two available roles.

A leading private healthcare organization in the UK is calling for applications from registered mental health nurses in the Caribbean, and offering an excellent relocation package to the two individuals who will be hired.

The roles are being advertised exclusively through Caribbean Employment Services Inc. We’re proud to be one of the market-leading online talent acquisition services, specializing in helping businesses and organizations recruit the best candidates for their roles and jobseekers find their ideal position.

The Caribbean labour force has an incredible talent pool, and international employers have also recognized this.

Just this year, another UK healthcare organization, Abbots Care Limited, told Caribbean Employment how impressed they have been with the caliber of Caribbean workers.

In an exclusive interview, Abbots Care Managing Director Camille Leavold said, “We’ve spent lots of time in the Caribbean and we employed lots of people from there who have settled in the UK, and we just absolutely love the attitude and the approach that they have…

“They really work well, and they love the job, our service and our clients love them.”

As such, it is no surprise that international employers are looking to give more opportunities specifically to workers in our region. This is especially the case for the UK, which has been experiencing a severe labour shortage in recent months.

For the two available nursing roles, our client is looking for registered mental health nurses with a Mental Health degree certification and at least one year’s experience, and who are currently working outside of the UK.

However, general registered nurses who have experience in mental health nursing and who have been working in a mental health setting are also welcome to apply.

They are also welcoming applications from healthcare workers who have passed English language proficiency exams; have either completed or are in the process of taking the Mental Health Nurse CBT; or who have permission to sit the OSCE exam.

Successful candidates will be expected to provide care directly to patients, fulfil nursing duties, attend clinical and non-clinical meetings and maintain a positive attitude, among other requirements.

As for the relocation package, our client is offering a pre-OSCE salary of £19,500, a post-OSCE salary of between £31,000 and £37,000 and a sign-on bonus of £2,000.

Additionally, they are fully covering costs for the required visas and certificate of sponsorship.

Even further, they will pay for one flight, airport transfers in the UK and a UK phone SIM card for successful candidates.

Our client will also arrange permanent accommodations for the new Caribbean hirees, as well as pay for the deposit and first month’s rent.

The full job listings, requirements, responsibilities and details of the relocation package can be viewed directly on caribbeanemployment.com at the following links:

https://jobs.caribbeanemployment.com/jobs/135575051

https://jobs.caribbeanemployment.com/jobs/135575582

About Caribbean Employment Services Inc.

Caribbean Employment Services Inc., based in Barbados, is one of the market-leading online talent acquisition services, specializing in helping businesses and organizations recruit the best candidates for their roles and job seekers find their ideal position. For international and national employers looking to source the best talent from the Caribbean region and from the United States into their Caribbean businesses, we offer a range of recruitment solutions, all developed to find the right candidates for their roles. Find out more at https://caribbeanemployment.com or contact hello@caribbeanemployment.com.