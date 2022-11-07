UK-based travel blogger Heather Cowper enjoys Caribbean cuisine during her visit to St Kitts and Nevis

Heather Cowper – Award-winning Travel Blogger from Bristol, UK, during her visit to St Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean region, was seen enjoying her time in Montpelier Plantation and Beach, a boutique hideaway in Nevis. She keeps all her followers engaged through her Facebook account by continuously sharing pictures of her visit to the twin-island nation.

Heather Cowper came to St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, and has been sharing her experience since then. She runs a blog heatheronhertravels.com which is extremely popular and read by travel enthusiasts around the world.

During her first day in St Kitts, she used a hire car to make a tour of the island and see some of the scenery, which included a visit to ital creations on the airport road where she sat in the shade with a drink of moringa juice, healthy hummus wrap and coconut kiss cookie. She also stopped at Black Rocks to see the lava flows from now-dormant Mount Liamuiga.

The travel blogger then had lunch at Dieppe Bay, where the Caribbean meets the Atlantic, followed by a stop in Basseterre on her way home for a walk around independence square with shady trees, fountains and old wooden houses.

On the second day, Heather drove down to cockleshell beach in St Kitts, where she enjoyed the views from the Timothy Hill lookout point and Chamberlain’s balcony with Nevis in the distance.

She spent most of the day on Cockleshell beach eating coconut shrimp and conch chowder.

“The atmosphere is pretty lively at this end of the beach, but if you walk to the other end, it was pretty deserted with few of the beach bars open, so take your pick on the vibe you want,” said Heather.

She travelled to Nevis and visited the Montpelier Plantation and Beach.

The travel blogger was delighted with her visit here and stated, “If you love great food, this has to be a top destination on Nevis whether you stay at the boutique hotel or just visit for lunch or evening tapas at Indigo poolside restaurant, dine on the 3-course menu at Restaurant 750 or book the 7-course tasting menu for a celebration at Mill Privee in the old sugar mill.”

